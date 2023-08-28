On Monday, Gabriel Moreno (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .282 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 47 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has had an RBI in 27 games this season (33.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 26.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 36 .311 AVG .252 .356 OBP .292 .370 SLG .425 7 XBH 12 0 HR 5 14 RBI 23 30/11 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings