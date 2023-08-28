Evan Longoria vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Evan Longoria (.185 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .237 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 29 of 57 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has driven in a run in 18 games this season (31.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.271
|AVG
|.202
|.309
|OBP
|.295
|.565
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Dodgers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.86 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
