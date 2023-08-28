Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) square off on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-3) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (14-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (14-5, 3.11 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- Over 27 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.11 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
- Gallen is trying to secure his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Gallen will try to continue an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 27 outings this season.
Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers
- He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks third in the league with 724 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 200 home runs (second in the league).
- In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller
- The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (7-3) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 15 games this season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with 622 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 143 home runs (20th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 4-for-22 with a double in six innings this season.
