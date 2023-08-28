The Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) and Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) square off on Monday at 10:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (7-3) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (14-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (7-3, 3.86 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (14-5, 3.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 28th of the season. He is 14-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 179 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

Over 27 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.11 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.

Gallen is trying to secure his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.

Gallen will try to continue an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 27 outings this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Dodgers

He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks third in the league with 724 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .457 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 200 home runs (second in the league).

In 4 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Gallen has a 9.64 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP while his opponents are batting .300.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (7-3) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in 15 games this season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Miller will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Bobby Miller vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with 622 runs scored this season. They have a .254 batting average this campaign with 143 home runs (20th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Diamondbacks to go 4-for-22 with a double in six innings this season.

