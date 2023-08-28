Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 28
Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on August 28) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (7-3, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zac Gallen (14-5, 3.11 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Diamondbacks' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 32 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Arizona has been victorious 14 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (622 total), Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 22
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Zac Gallen vs Jon Gray
|August 24
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 25
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Hunter Greene
|August 26
|Reds
|L 8-7
|Zach Davies vs Fernando Cruz
|August 27
|Reds
|W 5-2
|Slade Cecconi vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Bobby Miller
|August 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Lance Lynn
|September 1
|Orioles
|-
|Zach Davies vs Cole Irvin
|September 2
|Orioles
|-
|Slade Cecconi vs Kyle Bradish
|September 3
|Orioles
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Jack Flaherty
