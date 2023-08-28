The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona with 128 hits, batting .270 this season with 63 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 38th and he is ninth in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 80 of 127 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 36 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 53 games this season (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (15.0%).

He has scored a run in 57 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 63 .272 AVG .269 .347 OBP .343 .539 SLG .508 33 XBH 30 14 HR 14 41 RBI 46 53/26 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings