Alek Thomas vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alek Thomas (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.6% of his games this year, Thomas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (36.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|44
|.273
|AVG
|.216
|.317
|OBP
|.256
|.453
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|28/7
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (7-3) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
