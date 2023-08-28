On Monday, Alek Thomas (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 86 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in seven games this season (8.1%), homering in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.6% of his games this year, Thomas has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (3.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 31 games this season (36.0%), including eight multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 44 .273 AVG .216 .317 OBP .256 .453 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 28/7 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings