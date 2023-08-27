Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 0
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 0 of the college football season is set to kick off, with one game involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Pac-12 Game on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
