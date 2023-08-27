Tommy Pham vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 54 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Pham has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 29.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|38
|.244
|AVG
|.228
|.279
|OBP
|.310
|.390
|SLG
|.398
|4
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|10/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.84 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
