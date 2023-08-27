Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-24) play Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Wings matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mercury have won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 21 times.

Dallas has covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Wings games have hit the over 19 out of 33 times this season.

Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 32 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.