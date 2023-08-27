The Phoenix Mercury (9-24) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the Dallas Wings (18-16) on Sunday, August 27 at Footprint Center, with the opening tip at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mercury's last game on Wednesday ended in a 91-62 loss to the Sparks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSWX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is posting a team-high 17.9 points per contest. And she is delivering 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 57% of her shots from the field (second in WNBA).

The Mercury receive 16.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Diana Taurasi.

Sophie Cunningham is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 42.2% of her shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Moriah Jefferson is putting up 9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, making 41.5% of her shots from the floor.

Brianna Turner tops the Mercury in rebounding (6.2 per game), and posts 3.6 points and 1.4 assists. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (ninth in the WNBA).

Mercury vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -8.5 164.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Wings or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.