Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 27 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks while batting .255.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 77 of 115 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (22.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (18 of 115), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 115 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|56
|.247
|AVG
|.263
|.303
|OBP
|.303
|.474
|SLG
|.438
|27
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|49/17
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (7-8) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
