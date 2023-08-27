The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

In 71.1% of his 121 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .295 AVG .253 .372 OBP .338 .485 SLG .473 22 XBH 25 9 HR 12 27 RBI 40 39/27 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings