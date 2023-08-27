Ketel Marte vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.216 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Reds.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .479, fueled by 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 39th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 71.1% of his 121 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Marte has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (48.8%), including multiple runs in 18 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.295
|AVG
|.253
|.372
|OBP
|.338
|.485
|SLG
|.473
|22
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|12
|27
|RBI
|40
|39/27
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
