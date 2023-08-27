Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria is batting .235 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Longoria has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .268 AVG .202 .311 OBP .295 .573 SLG .405 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 15 RBI 9 30/6 K/BB 30/11 0 SB 0

