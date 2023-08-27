Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

  • Longoria is batting .235 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Longoria has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.268 AVG .202
.311 OBP .295
.573 SLG .405
11 XBH 9
7 HR 4
15 RBI 9
30/6 K/BB 30/11
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
