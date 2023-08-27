Evan Longoria vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Evan Longoria -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .235 with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (28 of 56), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 56), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Longoria has had an RBI in 17 games this season (30.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.268
|AVG
|.202
|.311
|OBP
|.295
|.573
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|30/6
|K/BB
|30/11
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
