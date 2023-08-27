On Sunday, August 27 at 4:10 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) host the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) at Chase Field. Slade Cecconi will get the nod for the Diamondbacks, while Graham Ashcraft will take the hill for the Reds.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Cecconi - ARI (0-0, 2.93 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (7-8, 4.84 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 55 games this season and won 34 (61.8%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 34-21 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (61.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Diamondbacks went 4-1 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Reds have been victorious in 44, or 48.4%, of the 91 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 39 times in 82 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

