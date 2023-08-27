Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Sunday at Chase Field against Graham Ashcraft, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 9 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have a 34-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 61.8% of those games).

Arizona has gone 32-17 (winning 65.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this contest.

Arizona has had an over/under set by bookmakers 130 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 56 of those games (56-67-7).

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-32 34-30 23-25 45-37 46-44 22-18

