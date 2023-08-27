Sunday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62) against the Cincinnati Reds (68-63) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 27.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Slade Cecconi and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ARID

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

Arizona has entered 55 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 34-21 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 617 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).

Diamondbacks Schedule