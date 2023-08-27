Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 125 hits.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Carroll has had a hit in 81 of 123 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 35% of his games this season (43 of 123), with two or more RBI 16 times (13%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.5% of his games this year (67 of 123), with two or more runs 21 times (17.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 59 .273 AVG .289 .350 OBP .376 .511 SLG .523 27 XBH 27 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 49/24 K/BB 50/26 14 SB 24

Reds Pitching Rankings