Christian Walker vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Christian Walker (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.527) and total hits (128) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Walker has picked up a hit in 80 of 126 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- In 19.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 52 games this season (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 19 of them (15.1%).
- He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season (57 of 126), with two or more runs eight times (6.3%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.352
|OBP
|.343
|.546
|SLG
|.508
|33
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|46
|53/26
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.84), 49th in WHIP (1.381), and 51st in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers.
