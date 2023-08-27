Alek Thomas vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.323 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .243 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Thomas has driven home a run in 21 games this year (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (36.5%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.274
|AVG
|.216
|.319
|OBP
|.256
|.460
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|10
|26/7
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 182 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft (7-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.84 ERA ranks 50th, 1.381 WHIP ranks 49th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 51st among qualifying pitchers this season.
