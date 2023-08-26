Tommy Pham vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Tommy Pham (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Fernando Cruz. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks while batting .261.
- Pham will look to extend his 15-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 in his last outings.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 94 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Pham has driven home a run in 35 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 28 of 94 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.278
|AVG
|.225
|.316
|OBP
|.273
|.444
|SLG
|.475
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|7/1
|K/BB
|14/3
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old righty has appeared in relief 46 times this season.
- He has a 4.30 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .212 against him over his 46 games this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.