Ketel Marte -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the mound, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 36th in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 85 of 120 games this season (70.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (27.5%).

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (15.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 41 of 120 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (48.3%), including multiple runs in 18 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .296 AVG .253 .372 OBP .338 .475 SLG .473 21 XBH 25 8 HR 12 24 RBI 40 38/26 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings