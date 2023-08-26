Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-3 against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Herrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is batting .214 with four doubles and 13 walks.

Herrera has picked up a hit in 38.2% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.7% of them.

In 34 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Herrera has driven in a run in six games this year (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .167 AVG .262 .239 OBP .385 .167 SLG .357 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 12/9 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings