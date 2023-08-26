Jose Herrera vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Aug. 26, 2023
Jose Herrera is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since August 19, when he went 0-for-3 against the Padres.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.167
|AVG
|.262
|.239
|OBP
|.385
|.167
|SLG
|.357
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|13/4
|K/BB
|12/9
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 46 times this season.
- In 46 games this season, he has compiled a 4.30 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .212 against him.
