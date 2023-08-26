Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .520 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Fernando Cruz on the hill, on August 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .270 with 19 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 51 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Perdomo has driven in a run in 29 games this season (27.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .242 AVG .297 .354 OBP .391 .385 SLG .418 15 XBH 13 3 HR 3 18 RBI 23 35/27 K/BB 29/24 9 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings