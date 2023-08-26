Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Fernando Cruz on the hill for the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 20th in MLB play with 141 total home runs.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.

Arizona is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (610 total).

The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies (1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Davies heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds W 10-8 Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Fernando Cruz 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Orioles - Home Zach Davies Cole Irvin

