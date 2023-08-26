How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 26
Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks will see Fernando Cruz on the hill for the Cincinnati Reds in the third game of a four-game series, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 20th in MLB play with 141 total home runs.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank 10th in MLB with a .255 batting average.
- Arizona is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (610 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-best average in the majors.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies (1-5 with a 7.38 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday, July 18 against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Davies heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Davies is looking to record his seventh start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|W 10-8
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Fernando Cruz
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Lance Lynn
|9/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Cole Irvin
