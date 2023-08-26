The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz

Fernando Cruz TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .278 with 49 walks and 90 runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 80 of 122 games this year (65.6%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (27.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 59 .268 AVG .289 .344 OBP .376 .496 SLG .523 25 XBH 27 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 49/23 K/BB 50/26 14 SB 24

Reds Pitching Rankings