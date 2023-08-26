Corbin Carroll vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Fernando Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Fernando Cruz
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .278 with 49 walks and 90 runs scored.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 16th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 80 of 122 games this year (65.6%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (27.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|59
|.268
|AVG
|.289
|.344
|OBP
|.376
|.496
|SLG
|.523
|25
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|11
|33
|RBI
|30
|49/23
|K/BB
|50/26
|14
|SB
|24
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cruz takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 33-year-old right-hander has 46 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 46 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.30 ERA and averages 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .212 against him.
