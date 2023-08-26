The Arizona Cardinals right now have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl in the league at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Cardinals games hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per contest.

The Cardinals won just one game at home last year, but three away from home.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaven Collins helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

