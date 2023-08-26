Allisen Corpuz enters play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with action from August 24-26.

Allisen Corpuz enters play in the 2023 CP Women's Open with odds of +3300 to win.

Allisen Corpuz Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Corpuz has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also shooting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded the best score of the day in one of her last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Over her last 18 rounds, Corpuz has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Corpuz has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Corpuz has finished within three shots of the leader in two of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 29 -5 274 1 20 5 6 $3.2M

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Corpuz finished 26th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The average course Corpuz has played in the past year has been 111 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Corpuz's Last Time Out

Corpuz finished in the 53rd percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes.

She averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which was strong enough to land her in the 94th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.13).

Corpuz shot better than 50% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Corpuz did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Corpuz had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Corpuz carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that most recent competition, Corpuz had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Corpuz ended the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Corpuz finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

