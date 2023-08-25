Tommy Pham vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tommy Pham (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham will look to extend his 14-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 53 of 93 games this season (57.0%) Pham has had a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has driven home a run in 34 games this year (36.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30.1% of his games this year (28 of 93), with two or more runs 10 times (10.8%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|38
|.281
|AVG
|.228
|.303
|OBP
|.310
|.469
|SLG
|.398
|4
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|7/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|2
|SB
|7
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Greene (2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
