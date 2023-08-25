Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
  • Gurriel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.
  • He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
  • In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 56
.254 AVG .263
.313 OBP .303
.488 SLG .438
26 XBH 21
10 HR 9
35 RBI 31
44/17 K/BB 33/9
3 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Greene (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
