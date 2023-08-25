Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on August 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .259 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last outings.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 113 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (18 of 113), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.313
|OBP
|.303
|.488
|SLG
|.438
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|44/17
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (2-5) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
