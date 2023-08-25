Jace Peterson vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 42 walks while hitting .215.
- Peterson has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20 games this year (18.3%), Peterson has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (6.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.7%).
Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.182
|AVG
|.160
|.400
|OBP
|.250
|.182
|SLG
|.160
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|2/4
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.71 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (181 total, 1.4 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.72 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
