The Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) will look to Tommy Pham, on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday, at Chase Field.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt (0-6) for the Diamondbacks and Hunter Greene (2-5) for the Reds.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.13 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (2-5, 4.72 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Pfaadt (0-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing one hit.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with a 6.13 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .281.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Pfaadt will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .249 this season, 16th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .413 (14th in the league) with 149 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Reds in one game, and they have gone 4-for-23 with three home runs and three RBI over six innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

The Reds are sending Greene (2-5) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.72 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Greene has collected five quality starts this season.

Greene will try to pick up his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

In three of his 15 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

