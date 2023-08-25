Corbin Carroll will lead the way for the Arizona Diamondbacks (67-61) on Friday, August 25, when they battle Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (67-62) at Chase Field at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.13 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (2-5, 4.72 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 33, or 62.3%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 15-7 record (winning 68.2% of their games).

Arizona has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-1 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.3%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 19 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tommy Pham 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Jace Peterson 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+275)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

