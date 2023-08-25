How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to do damage against Hunter Greene when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ARID
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 19th in baseball with 141 total home runs.
- Arizona is 12th in baseball, slugging .418.
- The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).
- Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (600 total).
- The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Pfaadt (0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Pfaadt has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Matt Waldron
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Hunter Greene
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Lance Lynn
