Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will look to do damage against Hunter Greene when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023

9:40 PM ET

Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 19th in baseball with 141 total home runs.

Arizona is 12th in baseball, slugging .418.

The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).

Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (600 total).

The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.332).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Pfaadt (0-6 with a 6.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

Pfaadt has recorded three quality starts this year.

Pfaadt will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 outings this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Hunter Greene 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 8/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn

