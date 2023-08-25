The Cincinnati Reds will look to Matt McLain for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+130). The total for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -155 +130 9 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 33-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.3% of those games).

Arizona has gone 15-7 (winning 68.2% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60.8% chance to win.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-67-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-31 34-30 23-25 44-36 45-43 22-18

