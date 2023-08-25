On Friday, Christian Walker (.632 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 125 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .269 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 78 of 124 games this season (62.9%), including 35 multi-hit games (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 25 games this season (20.2%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his plate appearances.

In 40.3% of his games this year, Walker has notched at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (15.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 57 games this season (46.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 63 .270 AVG .269 .347 OBP .343 .541 SLG .508 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 46 51/25 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

