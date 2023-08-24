Nick Ahmed vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .219 with a double, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Brandon Williamson) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is hitting .228 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this season (32 of 61), with multiple hits eight times (13.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (18.0%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.2%).
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (19.7%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.196
|.322
|OBP
|.212
|.349
|SLG
|.309
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|11
|16/7
|K/BB
|30/2
|3
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
