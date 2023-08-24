Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Gurriel will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 in his last outings.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 75 of 112 games this season (67.0%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (23.2%).
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (16.1%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.252
|AVG
|.263
|.309
|OBP
|.303
|.490
|SLG
|.438
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|35
|RBI
|31
|43/16
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
