On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .275 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 58.4% of his 77 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (26 of 77), with more than one RBI five times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 20 games this season (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .298 AVG .252 .338 OBP .292 .347 SLG .425 6 XBH 12 0 HR 5 13 RBI 23 26/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

