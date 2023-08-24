Gabriel Moreno vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Gabriel Moreno (.556 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .275 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 58.4% of his 77 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 33.8% of his games this season (26 of 77), with more than one RBI five times (6.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 20 games this season (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|36
|.298
|AVG
|.252
|.338
|OBP
|.292
|.347
|SLG
|.425
|6
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|23
|26/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
