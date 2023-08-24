Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (66-61) and Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (67-61) will match up in the series opener on Thursday, August 24 at Chase Field. The contest will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (10-5, 3.27 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-3, 4.36 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 32 (61.5%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 88 games this year and have walked away with the win 43 times (48.9%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 9-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

