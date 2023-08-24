How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Corbin Carroll and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 140 total home runs.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).
- Arizona has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (597 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.337).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Kelly has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 22nd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.
- In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Matt Waldron
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brett Kennedy
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Hunter Greene
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Bobby Miller
|8/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Clayton Kershaw
