Corbin Carroll and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 140 total home runs.

Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.254).

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (597 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest average in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in the majors.

Arizona has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.337).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (10-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 23rd of the season.

In his last outing on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Kelly has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for his 22nd straight start. He's averaging 5.9 frames per outing.

In two of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home Joe Mantiply Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers W 6-3 Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brett Kennedy 8/26/2023 Reds - Home Zach Davies Hunter Greene 8/27/2023 Reds - Home Slade Cecconi Graham Ashcraft 8/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 8/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw

