The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker head into the first of a four-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+140). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 9 +100 -120 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 32-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Arizona has an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

In the 127 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-66-7).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-31 34-30 23-25 43-36 45-43 21-18

