Corbin Carroll vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on August 24 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .278 with 46 walks and 88 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 21st in slugging.
- Carroll has recorded a hit in 79 of 120 games this year (65.8%), including 33 multi-hit games (27.5%).
- In 20 games this season, he has gone deep (16.7%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Carroll has had an RBI in 42 games this season (35.0%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 64 times this season (53.3%), including 20 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|59
|.266
|AVG
|.289
|.336
|OBP
|.376
|.486
|SLG
|.523
|24
|XBH
|27
|10
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|48/20
|K/BB
|50/26
|13
|SB
|24
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.