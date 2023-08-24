Christian Walker vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Christian Walker (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.528) and total hits (125) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 35 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 25 games this season (20.3%), homering in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 40.7% of his games this year (50 of 123), with two or more RBI 19 times (15.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 57 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.352
|OBP
|.343
|.550
|SLG
|.508
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|46
|50/25
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.36 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
