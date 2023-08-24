After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Buddy Kennedy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate

  • Kennedy is hitting .125 with four walks.
  • Kennedy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Kennedy has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Reds

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
.000 AVG .250
.200 OBP .455
.000 SLG .250
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
1/2 K/BB 2/2
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Williamson (4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.