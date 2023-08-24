After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Buddy Kennedy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate

Kennedy is hitting .125 with four walks.

Kennedy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Kennedy has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .000 AVG .250 .200 OBP .455 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/2 K/BB 2/2 0 SB 0

