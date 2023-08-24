Buddy Kennedy vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Buddy Kennedy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate
- Kennedy is hitting .125 with four walks.
- Kennedy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Kennedy has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.250
|.200
|OBP
|.455
|.000
|SLG
|.250
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|1/2
|K/BB
|2/2
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.72 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (4-3 with a 4.36 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 4.36 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
