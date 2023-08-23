Mercury vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-23) play Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (13-18) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Galen Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Galen Center
Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-10.5)
|154
|-600
|+440
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-10.5)
|153.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-10.5)
|153.5
|-575
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sparks (-8.5)
|156.5
|-390
|+290
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks have put together a 17-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have covered 11 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.
- Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-5 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sparks' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
- So far this year, 13 out of the Mercury's 31 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.