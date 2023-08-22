Tommy Pham vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham and his .674 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is batting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham is batting .261 with two homers during his last games and is on a 12-game hitting streak.
- Pham has gotten at least one hit in 56.0% of his games this season (51 of 91), with more than one hit 20 times (22.0%).
- In 13.2% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (36.3%), Pham has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.306
|AVG
|.228
|.385
|OBP
|.310
|.537
|SLG
|.398
|13
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|17
|24/14
|K/BB
|32/15
|3
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Gray (8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.