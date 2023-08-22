Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:39 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- In 74 of 111 games this year (66.7%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 41 games this year (36.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.251
|AVG
|.263
|.310
|OBP
|.303
|.492
|SLG
|.438
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|43/16
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.