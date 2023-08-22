Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 73rd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.

In 74 of 111 games this year (66.7%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in 41 games this year (36.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 38 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .251 AVG .263 .310 OBP .303 .492 SLG .438 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 34 RBI 31 43/16 K/BB 33/9 3 SB 1

