The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this year (83 of 117), with multiple hits 32 times (27.4%).

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 117), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.7%).

He has scored in 58 games this season (49.6%), including 18 multi-run games (15.4%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .296 AVG .253 .371 OBP .338 .484 SLG .473 21 XBH 25 8 HR 12 23 RBI 40 35/24 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

