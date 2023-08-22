Ketel Marte vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 46 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this year (83 of 117), with multiple hits 32 times (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (19 of 117), and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 40 games this year (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.7%).
- He has scored in 58 games this season (49.6%), including 18 multi-run games (15.4%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|61
|.296
|AVG
|.253
|.371
|OBP
|.338
|.484
|SLG
|.473
|21
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|40
|35/24
|K/BB
|49/29
|3
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
