Jace Peterson -- .095 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on August 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 walks.

Peterson has picked up a hit in 49.5% of his 107 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 17.8% of his games this season, Peterson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 9 .179 AVG .160 .280 OBP .250 .279 SLG .160 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 13 RBI 2 41/20 K/BB 9/2 8 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings