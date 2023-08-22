The Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they face the Texas Rangers (72-53) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (13-5, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (8-6, 3.38 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (13-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with an ERA of 3.17, a 5.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.049.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Gallen has 16 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank second in MLB with 705 runs scored this season. They have a .268 batting average this campaign with 173 home runs (fifth in the league).

The Rangers have gone 7-for-21 with two doubles and three RBI in five innings this season against the right-hander.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.38, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .237 against him.

Gray is seeking his third straight quality start.

Gray is looking for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5).

Jon Gray vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the hill against a Diamondbacks team that is batting .253 as a unit (11th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (11th in the league) with 140 total home runs (19th in MLB action).

Gray has pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on eight hits while striking out two against the Diamondbacks this season.

